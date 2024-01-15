en English
UK High Street Braces for More Store Closures Amid Retail Struggles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the UK high street is bracing itself for yet another wave of closures by the end of January. This comes in the wake of an alarmingly high number of store closures in 2023, which saw over 10,000 shops shut their doors and approximately 120,000 retail jobs lost. The driving forces behind this trend include the relentless shift towards online shopping and the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Retailers Pull Down the Shutters

Among the retailers set to close their stores, Co-op’s Peacehaven branch will cease operations on January 20. Following closely behind, beauty retailer Boots will close three branches in Margate, Wigan, and Littlehampton on January 20, 26, and 29 respectively. Notably, the Flannels store in Bolton, which opened only a few months ago, is also scheduled for closure on January 24.

High street fashion chain Peacocks will shut its Bury St Edmunds branch on January 25, while entertainment retailer HMV will close its Boston branch on January 27. This decision was influenced by changing consumer behaviors that have seen a surge in online shopping. Lastly, Jack Wills will shutter its Bristol store on January 30, further contributing to the growing list of closures.

Reshaping the High Street Landscape

The trend of closures mirrors a larger pattern that has been unfolding over the years. The shift towards online shopping has accelerated, especially under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the move online has been beneficial for consumers in terms of convenience, it has left brick-and-mortar stores struggling to keep pace. High energy and wage costs, along with rising inflation, have further compounded the challenges faced by these retailers.

Signs of Hope Amid the Closures

Despite the closures, it’s not all gloom for the retail sector. Discount retailer B&M has announced the opening of two new stores, and supermarket giant Asda plans to launch 1,000 new sites by March 2024. Wilko also has expansion plans in the pipeline, with more store openings slated for January. These developments offer some hope for the high street, signaling that not all retailers are succumbing to the challenges posed by the shift to online shopping and the pandemic’s impact.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

