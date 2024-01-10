UK High Commissioner Highlights Role of Nigerian Diaspora, Seeks Deeper Collaboration

In a significant diplomatic development, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery CMG, has underscored the impactful contributions of the Nigerian Diaspora in the United Kingdom, while expressing an intention to deepen collaborations with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). This announcement comes amid a growing recognition of the role of the diaspora in fostering international relations and economic growth.

Nigerian Diaspora in the UK: A Bridge of Collaboration

Dr Montgomery highlighted the upcoming UK-Africa Summit in May in London as a pivotal opportunity to augment economic relationships between Nigeria, the UK, and Africa. He lauded the initiatives of NiDCOM, such as the Diaspora investment summit, which serve as effective platforms to boost trade and investment ties between the nations.

Proposed Collaboration with NiDCOM

Welcoming the proposed collaboration, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to engaging with its diaspora. She advocated for the revival of the Cultural Road Show, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, she emphasized the necessity of comprehensive sensitization for Nigerians planning to migrate to the UK, to ensure a smooth transition and integration.

Structured Migration: A Blueprint for the Future

Dabiri-Erewa suggested a Memorandum of Understanding, particularly regarding the migration of health workers, to ensure a structured process. This proposal underscores the importance of a systematic approach to migration, which could potentially benefit both Nigeria and the UK. The dialogue also reflected optimism about the role of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK in advancing partnerships at the upcoming UK-Africa Investment Summit.