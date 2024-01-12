UK Groomer Creates Safe Haven for XL Bullies Amid Government Ban

In a resolute response to the UK government’s recent ban on XL Bullies, Gail Robertson, a 47-year-old pet groomer from Birchington-on-Sea, Kent, has taken a significant step. She has invested £10,000 to create a safe haven for these large, muscular dogs, a breed now deemed controversial. The ban, which includes the dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act, is perceived by some as a somewhat hasty reaction to the breed’s perceived threat to communities.

Creating an Expanse of Freedom

Robertson’s frustration with the legislation led her to establish a space where XL Bullies can frolic off-leash and unmuzzled, free of any charge for owners who book in advance and agree to clean up after their pets. The field, encased by a stalwart 6-foot fencing, is scheduled to open the following month. The exclusive space, reserved solely for XL Bullies, is designed to allow them to ‘just be a dog and have fun’ without the constraints enforced by the ban.

More than Just a Dog Daycare

Robertson also owns Paw Seasons Spa, a dog daycare possessing the necessary insurance for XL Bullies. She is offering this service gratis by dedicating one of her fields one day a week. The government has outlined XL Bullies as standing at least 20 inches tall at the withers for males and 19 inches for females, possessing physical traits that convey strength and power. The ban further dictates that the dogs cannot be rehomed or sold, placing those in rescues in potential danger of euthanasia.

Criticism of the Ban

Robertson criticizes the government’s literature on the ban as ‘badly worded and ineffective,’ noting that many owners are left in a state of confusion. Some pet owners, in their bewilderment, are even attempting to give their dogs away for free online. The ban, which was supported by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, aims to address the breed’s perceived danger to communities. However, it leaves room for debate on whether the ban is a judicious solution or a hasty generalization of the breed.