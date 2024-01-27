UK Government's Social Housing Proposals Criticized for Overlooking Spent Terrorism Convictions

The UK Government has recently come under fire for its proposals concerning the eligibility rules for social housing. The draft proposals involve a 'terrorism test' aimed at barring registered terrorist offenders with unspent convictions from receiving social housing. However, these guidelines have been criticized for not going far enough to exclude individuals with spent terrorism convictions from applying for social housing.

Controversy Over Terrorism Test

According to the proposed rules, those with spent convictions for less severe terrorist offenses, such as money laundering for terrorist groups or trespassing on nuclear sites, would still be able to apply for and potentially receive social housing. This has sparked controversy among politicians and the public. Richard Tice, leader of the Reform UK party, and Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns have voiced their concerns, stating that no terrorist, be their convictions spent or unspent, should be eligible for social housing.

Aiming to Prioritize Citizens

The government's consultation also suggests other tests aimed at prioritizing social housing for British citizens. Among these proposed rules is a requirement of a 10-year lawful residency or a sufficient connection to the UK. The consultation is currently seeking feedback on potential barriers to implementing these proposals and is designed for legislative action in spring-summer 2024.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' Response

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities responded to the controversy, emphasizing their commitment to meeting housing supply targets. However, they refrained from commenting on policy speculation.