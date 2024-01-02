en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Plan: A Beacon of Hope for Domestic Production

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
UK Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Plan: A Beacon of Hope for Domestic Production

Amidst an accelerated downturn in manufacturing output, the UK government’s Autumn Statement and Advanced Manufacturing Plan are geared towards making the UK a leading destination for initiating and expanding manufacturing businesses. The plan addresses serious challenges that UK manufacturers grapple with in regards to reshoring, including substantial capital investment and the acquisition of digital skills.

Reshoring: A Double-edged Sword

Reshoring presents several benefits such as decreasing supply chain risks, reducing transportation needs, and promoting the ‘Made in Britain’ branding. However, UK manufacturers have found it challenging due to economic uncertainty and the significant investment needed in technology and skills.

A Solution-Oriented Approach

The Advanced Manufacturing Plan offers solutions like permanent full expensing for capital allowances on qualifying investments and the expansion of the Made Smarter programme. The latter aids SMEs in integrating industrial digital technologies to bolster productivity. The UK government has pledged up to £16 million to extend Made Smarter to all regions in England and is exploring possibilities for further expansion. An additional £50 million has been set aside to increase apprenticeships in engineering and growth sectors.

Embracing Digital Transformation

The plan emphasises digital transformation, automation, AI, and AR/VR technologies to reach cost parity with overseas production. PTC, a global tech company, notes that manufacturers are realising that offshore work can be done as inexpensively domestically by adopting new methods and technologies. The manufacturing landscape’s success in 2024 will hinge on manufacturers embracing digital transformation and operational intelligence.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Speqta AB's Extraordinary General Meeting: A Crucial Juncture for the Company's Future

By Waqas Arain

NLRB Modifies its Approach to Evaluating Workplace Rules: An Analysis

By Quadri Adejumo

Significant Reduction in Fuel Prices Announced in South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Ring Energy Inc Sees Noteworthy Trading Volume and Analyst Attention

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Akso Health Group ADR Sees Surge in Trading Activity ...
@Business · 1 min
Akso Health Group ADR Sees Surge in Trading Activity ...
heart comment 0
Global Economic Concerns Bolster US Dollar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Economic Concerns Bolster US Dollar
Micron Technology Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Ebenezer Mensah

Micron Technology Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis
Marriott Vacations: A Mixed Bag of Analyst Ratings Amid Financial Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

Marriott Vacations: A Mixed Bag of Analyst Ratings Amid Financial Challenges
Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO

By Waqas Arain

Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues
9 seconds
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
35 seconds
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
1 min
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
1 min
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
2 mins
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
2 mins
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
2 mins
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
2 mins
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
2 mins
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app