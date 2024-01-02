UK Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Plan: A Beacon of Hope for Domestic Production

Amidst an accelerated downturn in manufacturing output, the UK government’s Autumn Statement and Advanced Manufacturing Plan are geared towards making the UK a leading destination for initiating and expanding manufacturing businesses. The plan addresses serious challenges that UK manufacturers grapple with in regards to reshoring, including substantial capital investment and the acquisition of digital skills.

Reshoring: A Double-edged Sword

Reshoring presents several benefits such as decreasing supply chain risks, reducing transportation needs, and promoting the ‘Made in Britain’ branding. However, UK manufacturers have found it challenging due to economic uncertainty and the significant investment needed in technology and skills.

A Solution-Oriented Approach

The Advanced Manufacturing Plan offers solutions like permanent full expensing for capital allowances on qualifying investments and the expansion of the Made Smarter programme. The latter aids SMEs in integrating industrial digital technologies to bolster productivity. The UK government has pledged up to £16 million to extend Made Smarter to all regions in England and is exploring possibilities for further expansion. An additional £50 million has been set aside to increase apprenticeships in engineering and growth sectors.

Embracing Digital Transformation

The plan emphasises digital transformation, automation, AI, and AR/VR technologies to reach cost parity with overseas production. PTC, a global tech company, notes that manufacturers are realising that offshore work can be done as inexpensively domestically by adopting new methods and technologies. The manufacturing landscape’s success in 2024 will hinge on manufacturers embracing digital transformation and operational intelligence.