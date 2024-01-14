en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UK Government Urged to Apologise for Historical Forced Adoptions

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
UK Government Urged to Apologise for Historical Forced Adoptions

Veronica Smith, a resident of Seaford, East Sussex, is leading a call for the UK government to formally apologize for the historical practice of forced adoptions in the 1960s. Once a nurse, Smith had a mere eight days with her infant daughter before the child was taken away from her—a traumatic event that has left her with only fragments of recollection.

This practice was not an isolated event; an estimated 185,000 women in England and Wales were pressured into giving up their babies during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, a time where unmarried pregnant women were sequestered in hostels and coerced into surrendering their offspring.

Government Admits Mistakes, Yet Apology Awaited

The UK government has conceded that the treatment of unmarried parents, especially women, during this period was indeed inappropriate. However, despite the acknowledgement of error, an official apology remains pending. This lack of formal apology stands in contrast with the governments of Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, which have all extended formal apologies for similar practices in their respective territories.

Support for Apology Grows

Smith is not alone in her demand. Karen Constantine, deputy leader of the Labour group at Kent County Council, has lent her voice to the call for an apology. She too shares a personal experience, having resisted pressure to relinquish her child when she was a teenager in 1978.

Criticisms from 2022 Inquiry

A 2022 inquiry by the Joint Committee on Human Rights criticized the UK government for its failure to comprehend the psychological and emotional impact on the mothers and children affected by these forced adoptions. The committee further argued that the government of the time should have endeavored to keep mothers and children together. The UK government, in response, expressed regret for the historic adoption practices, acknowledging that lessons have been learned from the past, leading to changes in legislation and practice.

0
Human Rights United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
50 mins ago
Former Inmates Subjected to Torture Demand Compensation, Sparking Prison Abuse Debate
In a stark outcry against years of torment, a group of former inmates are now demanding compensation for the alleged torture they endured while incarcerated. The group’s bold move, backed by corroborative evidence from independent investigations and human rights organizations, unveils an unsettling narrative of inhumane treatment, physical and psychological torture, and gross human rights
Former Inmates Subjected to Torture Demand Compensation, Sparking Prison Abuse Debate
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
1 hour ago
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
Ongoing Arrest Campaigns by Syrian Regime Security Forces Target Civilians
1 hour ago
Ongoing Arrest Campaigns by Syrian Regime Security Forces Target Civilians
The Rising Tide of Wrongful Convictions: A Call for Government Action
52 mins ago
The Rising Tide of Wrongful Convictions: A Call for Government Action
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Struggle for Resolution Amidst Persisting Conflict
1 hour ago
Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Struggle for Resolution Amidst Persisting Conflict
Tommy Tiernan Explores the Intricacies of BDSM with Empowerment Coach Erica Storm
1 hour ago
Tommy Tiernan Explores the Intricacies of BDSM with Empowerment Coach Erica Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Jurgen Klinsmann Prepares South Korea for High-Stakes Drama at 2024 Asian Cup
50 seconds
Jurgen Klinsmann Prepares South Korea for High-Stakes Drama at 2024 Asian Cup
Dane Sweeny: A Rising Star in the Tennis World?
3 mins
Dane Sweeny: A Rising Star in the Tennis World?
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
4 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
5 mins
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
6 mins
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
8 mins
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
10 mins
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
11 mins
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
11 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app