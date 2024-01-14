UK Government Urged to Apologise for Historical Forced Adoptions

Veronica Smith, a resident of Seaford, East Sussex, is leading a call for the UK government to formally apologize for the historical practice of forced adoptions in the 1960s. Once a nurse, Smith had a mere eight days with her infant daughter before the child was taken away from her—a traumatic event that has left her with only fragments of recollection.

This practice was not an isolated event; an estimated 185,000 women in England and Wales were pressured into giving up their babies during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, a time where unmarried pregnant women were sequestered in hostels and coerced into surrendering their offspring.

Government Admits Mistakes, Yet Apology Awaited

The UK government has conceded that the treatment of unmarried parents, especially women, during this period was indeed inappropriate. However, despite the acknowledgement of error, an official apology remains pending. This lack of formal apology stands in contrast with the governments of Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, which have all extended formal apologies for similar practices in their respective territories.

Support for Apology Grows

Smith is not alone in her demand. Karen Constantine, deputy leader of the Labour group at Kent County Council, has lent her voice to the call for an apology. She too shares a personal experience, having resisted pressure to relinquish her child when she was a teenager in 1978.

Criticisms from 2022 Inquiry

A 2022 inquiry by the Joint Committee on Human Rights criticized the UK government for its failure to comprehend the psychological and emotional impact on the mothers and children affected by these forced adoptions. The committee further argued that the government of the time should have endeavored to keep mothers and children together. The UK government, in response, expressed regret for the historic adoption practices, acknowledging that lessons have been learned from the past, leading to changes in legislation and practice.