en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

UK Government Unveils Landmark Expansion of Nuclear Power

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
UK Government Unveils Landmark Expansion of Nuclear Power

The UK government has unveiled ambitious plans for a significant scale-up of nuclear power, marking the largest expansion in the sector in seven decades. The proposed civil nuclear roadmap includes the potential construction of a new nuclear power station, capable of matching the magnitude of existing facilities such as Sizewell C in Suffolk or Hinkley Point in Somerset.

Wylfa: A Potential Candidate

The decommissioned Wylfa nuclear power station on Anglesey has emerged as the leading candidate for this new venture, despite two previous unsuccessful attempts to establish a Wylfa B project. The last bid, abandoned by Hitachi in 2020 due to funding disagreements with the UK Government, had left the project in limbo. However, the advent of the new Civil Nuclear Roadmap has rekindled hopes for the resurrection of the project. The roadmap outlines clear timelines and processes for the development of another major nuclear plant within the current parliamentary term.

Key Aspects of the Civil Nuclear Roadmap

The roadmap envisions a fleet of reactors capable of producing 24GW by 2050, enough to meet a quarter of the national electricity demand. The plan includes approval for new reactors every five years from 2030 to 2044, as well as support for additional large-scale reactors. The government also anticipates securing 3-7GW worth of investment decisions every five years from 2030 to 2044 on new nuclear projects. The roadmap also outlines investment in the production of high assay low enriched uranium (HALEU), the advanced nuclear fuel required to power high-tech new nuclear reactors.

Renewed Commitment to Nuclear Energy

Despite concerns about project delays and escalating costs, the UK government sees nuclear power as an essential component in achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and ensuring long-term energy security. The government has already committed to the Sizewell project and is actively seeking to add another large-scale facility. Industry insiders suggest Wylfa and Moorside as top contenders, particularly highlighting the Cemaes site on Anglesey as an optimal location. This renewed commitment to nuclear energy represents the biggest investment in domestic nuclear energy in 70 years, signaling a seismic shift in the country’s power dynamics.

0
Energy United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
15 seconds ago
UK Government Pledges Timely Decision on Nuclear Power Station Sizewell C
The UK Government has underscored its commitment, voiced by Energy Minister Andrew Bowie, to disclose a timeline for the final investment decision on the Sizewell C nuclear power station prior to the next general election. The government’s assurance comes amidst Labour’s apprehensions regarding delays and unanswered questions about the government’s nuclear plans. Labour’s Concerns and
UK Government Pledges Timely Decision on Nuclear Power Station Sizewell C
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
23 mins ago
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission's '65% Rule' at Texas Supreme Court
23 mins ago
Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission's '65% Rule' at Texas Supreme Court
ALDI Restocks Popular Heated Airer; Launches Energy-Efficient Cosy Living Range
35 seconds ago
ALDI Restocks Popular Heated Airer; Launches Energy-Efficient Cosy Living Range
Moneycontrol's Pre-Budget Economic Conclave to Discuss India's Energy Future
7 mins ago
Moneycontrol's Pre-Budget Economic Conclave to Discuss India's Energy Future
ClearVue Technologies: Solar Windows Lighting Up ASX
11 mins ago
ClearVue Technologies: Solar Windows Lighting Up ASX
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
40 seconds
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
44 seconds
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
1 min
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
1 min
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
3 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
3 mins
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
4 mins
Wexford County Council's CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
5 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
43 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
50 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app