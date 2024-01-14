UK Government to Update Satnavs with Real-Time Traffic Regulation Orders

The UK government has announced an innovative approach to ensuring that satellite navigation systems (satnavs) provide motorists with the most current and precise information. This move is part of a broader initiative, the Plan For Drivers, aimed at enhancing the driving experience on UK roads. The Department for Transport is set to digitally transform Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), which dictate short-term traffic measures such as temporary speed limits or road closures, a significant step forward in updating satnavs in real time.

Digitising Traffic Regulation Orders

Historically, TROs were not instantly updated in digital systems, which often led to inaccuracies in navigation devices. However, the government’s new measures necessitate traffic authorities to submit TROs to a digital publication platform. This transition is pivotal in ensuring precise and real-time information for drivers, a crucial development, especially considering the imminent introduction of self-driving vehicles on British roads.

Additional Updates

Besides the digitalisation of TROs, the initiative also aims to populate satnavs with valuable data such as the location of parking spaces and their availability hours. This endeavour will significantly help motorists avoid being directed down closed roads or missing temporary speed limits, thus streamlining road travel.

Investment in Local Road Improvements

Roads minister Guy Opperman underscored the government’s dedication to making road travel more accessible, highlighting the inconveniences caused by outdated satnav directions. He also stressed the government’s substantial investment in local road improvements, which amounts to a record 8.3 billion. The introduction of these measures and the significant investment illustrate the government’s commitment to enhancing the driver experience on UK roads.