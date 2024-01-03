en English
Business

UK Government to Invest in Battery Technology, Boosting Automotive and Energy Sectors


By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
In a strategic move to fortify the UK’s automotive industry and related sectors, the government has announced a commitment to invest heavily in the battery sector. As the global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions continues to rise, the significance of battery technology has become more apparent. This investment is anticipated to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and aid the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Revamping the Battery Sector

The government’s capital investment will likely be channelled towards research and development, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and potentially establishing a ‘battery gigafactory’ to scale up production significantly. This strategic focus on the battery sector aims to develop robust infrastructure capable of supporting the burgeoning needs of both the automotive and renewable energy sectors.

Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

Such an investment will also address the supply chain challenges faced by the automotive industry, particularly in the ongoing shift to electric vehicles, which heavily depend on efficient and high-capacity batteries. The UK government has recently enacted the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, pushing the phase-out of sales of petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035.

Preparing for the EV Shift

With the UK government’s ambitious regulatory framework for EV transition and over £2 billion in funding, the country aims to lead the global shift to EVs. This commitment is expected to bolster the constantly growing number of EVs in the UK, which currently make up over 16% of the new UK car market. The government also plans to have at least six rapid chargers above 50kW at every motorway service area in England by the end of 2023, setting the stage for an anticipated eight to 11 million EVs on UK roads by 2030.

In conclusion, the UK government’s investment in the battery sector is a strategic move to strengthen the country’s automotive industry and related sectors. As the world transitions to a greener future, such investments are vital to ensure the UK remains competitive in the global market.

Business United Kingdom


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

