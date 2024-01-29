UK Government to Distribute Final Cost of Living Payment to Eligible Households

In an effort to alleviate financial stress for households during the winter months, the UK Government has announced the distribution of the third and final Cost of Living Payment. Beginning on February 6 and running through February 22, this payment of £299 will be automatically deposited into the accounts of eligible recipients, targeting those experiencing significant financial challenges.

Beneficiaries and Eligibility

The Cost of Living Payment will benefit approximately eight million households across the UK. Eligible beneficiaries include those receiving income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Working Tax Credit. This payment comes as part of a £900 support package split across three payments throughout the financial year, aiming to assist households with essential expenses such as food, heating, and other necessities.

Automatic Deposits and Missed Payments

Eligible recipients need not apply for the payment; the government will automatically deposit the amount into their accounts. If a household does not receive the payment by February 23, they can report the payment as missing. This automated process aims to streamline the distribution and ensure prompt support for those in need.

Government Aims for Transition

This final installment of the Cost of Living Payment comes as the government focuses its efforts on transitioning people from benefit reliance to financial independence through employment. Mel Stride, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, stressed the government's dedication to supporting the most vulnerable, while maintaining fairness for taxpayers. In line with this, ongoing welfare reforms are expected to move thousands from benefits to the workforce.