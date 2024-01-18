UK Government Allocates Funds to Combat Homelessness Among Care Leavers

In a bid to address the pressing issue of homelessness among care leavers, the UK government, through its Rough Sleeping Strategy, has been injecting targeted funds since the fiscal year 2018-2019. The Department for Education has allocated a sum of £11.3 million to empower local authorities across England. This considerable amount has been earmarked with a specific purpose - enabling local authorities to employ specialist personal advisers. These professionals are expected to shoulder the responsibility of assisting care leavers teetering on the brink of homelessness.

Small Caseloads for Effective Support

These specialist advisers are anticipated to manage a handful of cases, typically ranging between five to ten individuals. The objective behind this approach is to ensure focused, effective, and personalised support. This method of handling a limited number of cases enables the advisers to provide comprehensive assistance, thereby reducing the risk of the vulnerable youth falling into the pitfall of homelessness.

Continued Commitment: Funding for 2023-2025

In a recent and promising development, the UK government has shown sustained commitment towards this cause. For the years spanning 2023 to 2025, an annual fund of £3.2 million has been pledged. This fund is set to sustain the initiative across fifty-six local authority sites, further strengthening the nation's fight against homelessness among care leavers.

Delegating Responsibility: Directors of Children's Services

The communication regarding this funding and its utilization is passed on to the Directors of Children's Services. They are entrusted with the implementation of these programs and are held accountable for ensuring that the allocated resources are used effectively. Their role is pivotal in translating these funds into tangible actions to combat rough sleeping among care leavers.