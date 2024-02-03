UK Government Seeks to Keep Shackleton's Polar Medal Domestic

In a significant move to preserve an invaluable piece of history, the UK government has temporarily barred the export of the Polar Medal awarded to Sir Ernest Shackleton, one of Britain's most acclaimed Antarctic explorers. The medal, estimated to be worth £1.76 million, is currently being safeguarded in the country as the government actively seeks a domestic buyer, preferably a public institution, to ensure its continued place in the nation's cultural heritage.

A Symbol of Shackleton's Legacy

The Polar Medal was presented to Shackleton in honor of his extraordinary contributions to polar research, garnered through his three pioneering expeditions. His 1907 Nimrod expedition is particularly noteworthy, as it set a new record by coming within 100 miles of the South Pole. The medal serves as a testament to the explorer's dedication, resilience, and daring spirit, qualities that have left an indelible mark on the annals of exploration.

The Historical Significance of the Polar Medal

While the monetary value of the medal is high, its historical and cultural significance is immeasurable. The decision to prevent its exportation stems from the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest. The committee firmly believes that the medal's departure would constitute a significant loss, given its association with Britain's rich history of polar exploration.

Preserving the Medal for Future Generations

Andrew Hochhauser KC, chair of the committee, has emphasized the importance of the medal in inspiring future generations of explorers and leaders. By keeping the medal in a UK public institution, the nation will have a tangible symbol of Shackleton's indomitable spirit and unyielding resolve, serving to inspire and motivate future generations. The export license application for the medal has been deferred until May 1st, providing potential domestic buyers with the opportunity to acquire this priceless artifact.

In the past, several of Shackleton's medals have been auctioned for substantial amounts. In 2015, a collection including the Chilean Order of Merit and four British medals fetched over £500,000. The Polar Medal, originally known as the Arctic Medal until 1904, is awarded for distinguished service in the polar regions and is the last of Shackleton's medals still in the UK.