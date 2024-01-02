en English
Economy

UK Government Rolls Out £842 Million Household Support Fund Amid Rising Cost of Living

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
UK Government Rolls Out £842 Million Household Support Fund Amid Rising Cost of Living

In a bid to alleviate the financial strain imposed by the escalating cost of living, the UK government has earmarked an £842 million Household Support Fund (HSF) to bolster low-income families. Local councils across England have been entrusted with the task of divvying up their proportion of the fund to those households that meet the eligibility criteria. One such locality is Southend-on-Sea, where eligible households are set to receive a £50 supermarket voucher this month.

The Automatic Allocation System

The allocation process has been designed to be automatic, with notifications dispatched via children’s schools, primarily targeting those who qualify for free school meals. In June 2023, the Southend-on-Sea council disseminated 8,589 such vouchers, with a similar tally anticipated for the impending distribution slated for December and January.

Varying Assistance Forms Across Councils

It is noteworthy that the nature of aid varies from council to council. While some councils prefer the medium of bank transfers, others offer food vouchers or utility bill support. Consequently, residents have been urged to consult with their respective local council to acquaint themselves with the application particulars and eligibility prerequisites.

Alternative Support Mechanisms

For those residents who may not meet the criteria for the HSF, there exist alternative support mechanisms. These include energy supplier grants that could be worth up to £1,500 or government cost of living payments totaling up to £1,350. These payments will be staggered over multiple installments throughout the year and extending into 2024.

Economy Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

