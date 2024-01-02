UK Government Limits International Students’ Family Inclusion in New Directive

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the international student community, the UK government has introduced a stringent policy restricting these students from bringing family members to the country. The policy, applicable to students beginning their courses from January 2024, will only permit dependants for those enrolled in postgraduate research courses or recipients of government-funded scholarships.

Policy Aims to Reduce Migration

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the policy via Twitter, outlining that it is a part of the government’s commitment to delivering for the British people. Sunak’s administration has been steadfast in their mission to drastically reduce migration to the UK, with the new policy anticipated to result in an estimated 140,000 fewer people coming to the UK. Net migration was pegged at 672,000 from June 2022 to June 2023, and 152,980 visas were issued to dependants of students in the year ending September 2023. The government’s move is aimed at curbing what they perceive as abuse of the immigration system.

Public Reaction

The public response to the policy has been divisive. Critics argue that the policy could be detrimental to UK universities’ funding and the care workforce, given that international students contribute significantly to both. However, others question the necessity for students to bring family members to the UK. The policy has sparked heated debates on social media platforms, highlighting the vast difference in public opinion.

Impact on Nigerian Students

While the policy affects all international students, reports have emerged of foreign students, specifically Nigerians, being deregistered from UK universities and advised to leave the country. This move is part of broader measures announced by Sunak’s administration to reduce immigration to the UK. However, in a ray of hope, Swansea University continues to offer scholarships and bursaries to international students, excluding those from the UK and EU.