en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

UK Government Limits International Students’ Family Inclusion in New Directive

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
UK Government Limits International Students’ Family Inclusion in New Directive

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the international student community, the UK government has introduced a stringent policy restricting these students from bringing family members to the country. The policy, applicable to students beginning their courses from January 2024, will only permit dependants for those enrolled in postgraduate research courses or recipients of government-funded scholarships.

Policy Aims to Reduce Migration

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the policy via Twitter, outlining that it is a part of the government’s commitment to delivering for the British people. Sunak’s administration has been steadfast in their mission to drastically reduce migration to the UK, with the new policy anticipated to result in an estimated 140,000 fewer people coming to the UK. Net migration was pegged at 672,000 from June 2022 to June 2023, and 152,980 visas were issued to dependants of students in the year ending September 2023. The government’s move is aimed at curbing what they perceive as abuse of the immigration system.

Public Reaction

The public response to the policy has been divisive. Critics argue that the policy could be detrimental to UK universities’ funding and the care workforce, given that international students contribute significantly to both. However, others question the necessity for students to bring family members to the UK. The policy has sparked heated debates on social media platforms, highlighting the vast difference in public opinion.

Impact on Nigerian Students

While the policy affects all international students, reports have emerged of foreign students, specifically Nigerians, being deregistered from UK universities and advised to leave the country. This move is part of broader measures announced by Sunak’s administration to reduce immigration to the UK. However, in a ray of hope, Swansea University continues to offer scholarships and bursaries to international students, excluding those from the UK and EU.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest

By Muhammad Jawad

Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship: A Unique Opportunity for Female Pilots

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Underprivileged Student Scores Full Scholarship: A Beacon of Hope for Kenya's Youth

By Israel Ojoko

Ohio Unveils Scholarship to Retain Top Students and Bolster Tech Sector

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Coyote Springs Elementary Commended; Prescott Ushers in 2024 Amid Poli ...
@Education · 21 mins
Coyote Springs Elementary Commended; Prescott Ushers in 2024 Amid Poli ...
heart comment 0
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports

By Salman Khan

dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
Taliban’s Education Ban: The Shattered Dreams of Afghan Women

By BNN Correspondents

Taliban's Education Ban: The Shattered Dreams of Afghan Women
Dubai Schools Welcome Students Post Winter Break: Challenges and Initiatives Unveiled

By Muhammad Jawad

Dubai Schools Welcome Students Post Winter Break: Challenges and Initiatives Unveiled
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis

By Waqas Arain

Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
3 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
8 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
8 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
8 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
8 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
8 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
9 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
9 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
10 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
16 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
25 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app