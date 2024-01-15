en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

UK Government Proposes Stiffer Penalties for Overrunning Roadworks

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
UK Government Proposes Stiffer Penalties for Overrunning Roadworks

In a move to tackle the persistent issue of roadwork overruns causing congestion, the UK government has proposed a robust set of measures. Roads Minister Guy Opperman has initiated a consultation on the extension of penalties for street works that do not meet their scheduled completion dates, now including weekends and bank holidays.

Increased Penalties for Overrun Roadworks

At present, utility companies face fines for causing disruption only on working days. However, the proposed changes could see these fines double from £500 to £1,000. This bold step is part of an overarching strategy to ensure utility companies conduct their maintenance work efficiently, minimising disruptions and improving the overall quality of street works.

Investing in Road Improvements

Furthermore, the government plans to direct at least 50% of funds from lane rental schemes, where companies pay for the time they occupy roads for works, towards road improvements and pothole repairs. This could potentially add an additional £100 million to the road resurfacing budget over the next decade.

National Pothole Day and Plan for Drivers

The announcement, fittingly made on National Pothole Day, follows the government’s unprecedented investment of £8.3 billion for local road improvements. This investment, the largest ever made for such purposes, aims to resurface roads across England. The initiatives are intrinsic to the government’s Plan for Drivers, a 30-point plan designed to support car users and mitigate the impacts of stringent enforcement activities.

Digitising Traffic Regulation Orders

Another significant proposal under consideration is the digitisation of all traffic regulation orders. By integrating these orders into satnav systems, the government aims to provide drivers with the most current information, facilitating smoother journeys and aiding the transition to autonomous vehicles.

The announcement has garnered support from various stakeholders, including the president of the AA and local authorities. There is widespread optimism about the potential reduction in traffic delays and significant improvements in road quality that these measures could bring.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
3 hours ago
Brisbane's Transport Revolution: Minister Unveils Overpass Plan for Rail Crossings
Brisbane awaits a mix of sunshine and showers as Queensland’s newly appointed transport minister, Bart Mellish, unveils an ambitious plan to revolutionize the region’s transportation infrastructure. In a stark contrast to this progressive move, the weekend witnessed a tragic light plane crash and a series of e-scooter accidents, reminding us of the unpredictability of life.
Brisbane's Transport Revolution: Minister Unveils Overpass Plan for Rail Crossings
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
6 hours ago
New Federal Measures Highlight Importance of Road Quality in Reducing Emissions
Delhi's Coldest Day Disrupts Flight Operations Amid Dense Fog
6 hours ago
Delhi's Coldest Day Disrupts Flight Operations Amid Dense Fog
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
3 hours ago
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Uganda's Prime Minister Calls for Collaborative Infrastructure Development
3 hours ago
Uganda's Prime Minister Calls for Collaborative Infrastructure Development
Cycling Accident Triggers Concerns Over Road Safety
3 hours ago
Cycling Accident Triggers Concerns Over Road Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
8 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
11 seconds
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
12 seconds
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
16 seconds
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
17 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
19 seconds
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
19 seconds
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
22 seconds
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
29 seconds
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app