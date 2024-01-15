UK Government Proposes Stiffer Penalties for Overrunning Roadworks

In a move to tackle the persistent issue of roadwork overruns causing congestion, the UK government has proposed a robust set of measures. Roads Minister Guy Opperman has initiated a consultation on the extension of penalties for street works that do not meet their scheduled completion dates, now including weekends and bank holidays.

Increased Penalties for Overrun Roadworks

At present, utility companies face fines for causing disruption only on working days. However, the proposed changes could see these fines double from £500 to £1,000. This bold step is part of an overarching strategy to ensure utility companies conduct their maintenance work efficiently, minimising disruptions and improving the overall quality of street works.

Investing in Road Improvements

Furthermore, the government plans to direct at least 50% of funds from lane rental schemes, where companies pay for the time they occupy roads for works, towards road improvements and pothole repairs. This could potentially add an additional £100 million to the road resurfacing budget over the next decade.

National Pothole Day and Plan for Drivers

The announcement, fittingly made on National Pothole Day, follows the government’s unprecedented investment of £8.3 billion for local road improvements. This investment, the largest ever made for such purposes, aims to resurface roads across England. The initiatives are intrinsic to the government’s Plan for Drivers, a 30-point plan designed to support car users and mitigate the impacts of stringent enforcement activities.

Digitising Traffic Regulation Orders

Another significant proposal under consideration is the digitisation of all traffic regulation orders. By integrating these orders into satnav systems, the government aims to provide drivers with the most current information, facilitating smoother journeys and aiding the transition to autonomous vehicles.

The announcement has garnered support from various stakeholders, including the president of the AA and local authorities. There is widespread optimism about the potential reduction in traffic delays and significant improvements in road quality that these measures could bring.