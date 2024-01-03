en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

UK Government Proposes Green Tech Upgrades for Historic Buildings

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
UK Government Proposes Green Tech Upgrades for Historic Buildings

In an unprecedented move, the UK government has proposed changes to planning regulations to facilitate the integration of green technology into listed buildings. This initiative forms part of the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve net-zero targets on household emissions. It could potentially impact around three million properties in England, bringing them into the modern age of energy efficiency without sacrificing their historical significance.

Changing Times, Changing Rules

At present, listed buildings and those located in conservation areas necessitate individual consent for upgrades aimed at preserving their historic appearance. The proposed amendments would empower councils to grant blanket permission under certain conditions, thereby enabling the installation of green technology such as heat pumps and solar panels. This move seeks to strike a balance between honoring the buildings’ heritage and embracing the need for sustainable living in a rapidly changing world.

Historic England’s Stance

Historic England, the public body that helps people care for, enjoy, and celebrate England’s spectacular historic environment, has expressed its support for the adaptation of listed buildings to meet climate goals. However, it underscores the importance of careful integration of new technology to protect the aesthetic and historical integrity of these structures.

A Controversial Move

The proposed changes have not been without their critics. Some detractors, including a faction of Conservative MPs, argue that the alterations could damage the integrity of historic buildings. They advocate for technological innovation as a solution, rather than hasty retrofitting. The government’s proposals, born out of a public consultation that identified current planning rules as a significant obstacle, suggest the use of Local Listed Building Consent Orders to streamline the process. These orders could be issued by councils or the Housing Secretary, potentially simplifying the complexity and reducing the cost of obtaining permissions for energy-efficient upgrades.

0
United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
In a thrilling final at the PDC World Darts Championship, 28-year-old Luke Humphries overcame an initial 4-2 deficit to secure a defining victory against 16-year-old Luke Littler, becoming the new world number one. Both players showcased exceptional darts skills, with Humphries eventually sealing the win with a checkout of 16 in the 11th set, and
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Essex Van Driver's Close Shave With Floodwaters Spurs Safety Warning
3 mins ago
Essex Van Driver's Close Shave With Floodwaters Spurs Safety Warning
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
5 mins ago
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
2 mins ago
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins ago
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
16-year-old Luke Littler: A Rising Star in World Darts Championship
3 mins ago
16-year-old Luke Littler: A Rising Star in World Darts Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
1 min
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
2 mins
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
2 mins
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
2 mins
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
21 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
33 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app