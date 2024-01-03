UK Government Proposes Green Tech Upgrades for Historic Buildings

In an unprecedented move, the UK government has proposed changes to planning regulations to facilitate the integration of green technology into listed buildings. This initiative forms part of the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve net-zero targets on household emissions. It could potentially impact around three million properties in England, bringing them into the modern age of energy efficiency without sacrificing their historical significance.

Changing Times, Changing Rules

At present, listed buildings and those located in conservation areas necessitate individual consent for upgrades aimed at preserving their historic appearance. The proposed amendments would empower councils to grant blanket permission under certain conditions, thereby enabling the installation of green technology such as heat pumps and solar panels. This move seeks to strike a balance between honoring the buildings’ heritage and embracing the need for sustainable living in a rapidly changing world.

Historic England’s Stance

Historic England, the public body that helps people care for, enjoy, and celebrate England’s spectacular historic environment, has expressed its support for the adaptation of listed buildings to meet climate goals. However, it underscores the importance of careful integration of new technology to protect the aesthetic and historical integrity of these structures.

A Controversial Move

The proposed changes have not been without their critics. Some detractors, including a faction of Conservative MPs, argue that the alterations could damage the integrity of historic buildings. They advocate for technological innovation as a solution, rather than hasty retrofitting. The government’s proposals, born out of a public consultation that identified current planning rules as a significant obstacle, suggest the use of Local Listed Building Consent Orders to streamline the process. These orders could be issued by councils or the Housing Secretary, potentially simplifying the complexity and reducing the cost of obtaining permissions for energy-efficient upgrades.