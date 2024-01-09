en English
Business

UK Government Pressures Oil Executives and EU Funds Northvolt Amid Industry Developments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
In a climate where the United Kingdom’s energy policies are under intense scrutiny, the government has reportedly applied pressure on oil and gas industry executives to back a contentious North Sea oil bill. As the bill nears its vote in the House of Commons, the move has drawn critique from a senior member of the Conservative Party.

Political Tensions Over North Sea Oil Bill

Known officially as the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill, the legislation has sparked controversy due to its potential implications for the UK’s carbon emissions and international climate commitments. The bill is viewed by some within the Conservative Party, including former Cabinet minister Sir Alok Sharma, as a step back from climate action. Opposition parties such as SNP and Labour have filed multiple amendments, arguing that the bill is incompatible with the UK’s international climate change commitments and is unnecessary.

UK Seafood Industry Takes a Pioneering Step

While the UK government grapples with energy policy, the country’s seafood industry has taken an innovative step in Europe. The industry has implemented the first “worker-driven” initiative aimed at protecting overseas crew from exploitation on British fishing vessels. This initiative, a potential game-changer for the fishing industry, establishes minimum standards for remuneration and working conditions.

Concerns Over Discontinuation of Homeless Mortality Data

In other social sectors, UK charities have voiced their concerns over the government’s proposal to discontinue the publication of mortality data for the homeless. These organizations argue that without such important statistics, their efforts to address the escalating number of deaths among the homeless in England and Wales could be severely hindered.

Key Developments in European Industries

In business news, the European Union has sanctioned German state aid amounting to 902 million euros for Northvolt, a battery manufacturer, to establish a factory in Germany. This marks the first application of a new policy allowing governments to grant more significant subsidies to companies that have received higher offers from other regions. Meanwhile, in the automotive industry, Marco Tronchetti Provera has increased his stake in tire manufacturer Pirelli. Through a two-step transaction involving his financial group and Camfin, the holding company for Pirelli’s Italian investors, his shareholding will rise from 14% to 20%.

Business Europe United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

