Energy

UK Government Pledges Timely Decision on Nuclear Power Station Sizewell C

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
UK Government Pledges Timely Decision on Nuclear Power Station Sizewell C

The UK Government has underscored its commitment, voiced by Energy Minister Andrew Bowie, to disclose a timeline for the final investment decision on the Sizewell C nuclear power station prior to the next general election. The government’s assurance comes amidst Labour’s apprehensions regarding delays and unanswered questions about the government’s nuclear plans.

Labour’s Concerns and Government’s Assurance

Labour’s Shadow Business Minister Sarah Jones pointed out that the current roadmap for Sizewell C was delivered two years later than initially promised. She pressed for a categorical promise on the investment timeline. Responding to these concerns, Bowie gave assurances that the decision would be made by the end of the current Parliament. As proof of the government’s dedication to nuclear projects, Bowie cited the progress at Hinkley Point C.

Plans for New Nuclear Power Station

In a significant development, the government disclosed plans to construct another large-scale nuclear power station capable of powering over six million homes. The site for this new project is expected to be in Wylfa, Anglesey. Firms from South Korea, America, and France are anticipated to bid for the project, while Chinese companies will be excluded to safeguard national infrastructure.

£20 Billion Bid for Sizewell C

Meanwhile, the UK government, in collaboration with EDF Energy, has initiated a bid to raise £20 billion for an extension to EDF’s nuclear facility in Suffolk, known as Sizewell C. The project was greenlit for construction in 2022 after a decade of consultations. It is expected to take another decade to complete, although potential delays and high costs, similar to those experienced at Hinkley Point C, could extend this timeframe.

Energy United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

