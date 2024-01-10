UK Government Pledges Justice for Horizon Scandal Victims

The UK government, spearheaded by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has unveiled an ambitious plan to introduce legislation designed to exonerate and compensate those who were wrongfully convicted in the infamous ‘Horizon scandal.’ This decisive action comes in response to a longstanding call for justice, notably championed by Emeritus Professor of Public Law Graham Zellick.

Horizon Scandal: A Damning History

The Horizon scandal, a dark chapter in the UK’s legal and corporate history, saw over 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses prosecuted based on inaccurate accounting data generated by the flawed Horizon software. The first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) of 2024 heralded a commitment by the government to redress this wrong through parliamentary means.

Compensation: A Path to Restitution

An upfront payment of £75,000 will be granted to the 555 postmasters who initiated a group litigation at the High Court in 2019. Additional compensation, estimated to be at least £600,000, will be determined based on individual circumstances. This announcement was made by the postal affairs minister, Kevin Hollinrake, who noted that the legislation would take several weeks to be finalized and that the compensation is expected to be disbursed by the end of the year.

Claims and Convictions: The Road Ahead

To qualify for compensation, claimants are required to sign a statement of truth confirming their innocence, with the risk of prosecution for fraud if found to have signed dishonestly. The government is deliberating on whether to overturn convictions of those who have already had their appeals denied. However, the exact procedure through which the Commons will overturn the numerous prosecutions remains unclear.

These actions represent a significant step toward justice for the victims of the Horizon scandal, contributing to the closure of a painful chapter in the lives of many sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses across the UK.