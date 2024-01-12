en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

UK Government Plans to Quadruple Nuclear Power Capacity with Mini-Plants

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
UK Government Plans to Quadruple Nuclear Power Capacity with Mini-Plants

As the world grapples with the urgency of climate change, the United Kingdom has set its sights on an ambitious plan to quadruple its nuclear power capacity within the next 25 years. This significant shift in the nation’s energy strategy hinges on the introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs), which are touted as the future of nuclear energy. Unlike their traditional counterparts that are usually stationed on coastal sites, SMRs are more versatile, enabling a broader range of potential sites for their construction.

Nuclear Expansion: A Departure from Conventional Norms

The UK government recently announced its plans to relax planning rules, thereby paving the way for the development of these mini-nuclear power plants across the country. This move is a departure from existing rules that restrict nuclear power stations to only eight specified locations. The updated regulations will allow for a more developer-led approach, where SMRs could be built almost anywhere outside densely populated areas.

A Solution to Energy Challenges

In the wake of escalating global energy challenges, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has voiced his support for this nuclear expansion. He sees it as a crucial solution to the country’s energy needs and a key element in the government’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions. By leveraging the potential of SMRs, the UK aims to generate reliable, domestically produced power while reducing its carbon footprint.

Reviving Atomic Electricity

The policy shift is part of the government’s Civil Nuclear Roadmap to 2050, a strategy designed to facilitate the rollout of mini-nuclear plants across Britain. It signals a renewed interest in atomic electricity, with the hope that this modern approach to nuclear energy will help revive the sector and usher in an era of sustainable power production.

0
Energy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
1 hour ago
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires
During the harmattan season, bushfires become a prevalent threat, especially in farming zones. These fires cause significant damage to electrical installations, resulting in power supply disruptions and financial burden for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). As the replacement of fire-damaged infrastructure is a time-consuming and expensive process, the ECG is now seeking public assistance
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires
Ontario's Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy
3 hours ago
Ontario's Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy
Michigan Launches MI Healthy Climate Corps: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality
3 hours ago
Michigan Launches MI Healthy Climate Corps: A Leap Towards Carbon Neutrality
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
2 hours ago
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism
2 hours ago
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
2 hours ago
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
1 min
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
2 mins
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
5 mins
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
9 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
9 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
9 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
10 mins
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
11 mins
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
14 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app