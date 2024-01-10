en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

UK Government Moves to Right Wrongful Convictions of Subpostmasters

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
UK Government Moves to Right Wrongful Convictions of Subpostmasters

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has paved the way for hundreds of former subpostmasters and their staff to be exonerated of crimes they did not commit. This follows a long-standing issue where 736 subpostmasters were wrongly convicted between 2000 and 2015 based on flawed evidence from the Post Office’s Horizon retail and accounting system.

Flawed System, Faulty Convictions

The Horizon system, which was later found to be riddled with errors causing unexplained accounting discrepancies, was the cornerstone of this debacle. A High Court legal battle initiated in 2018 by the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) exposed the system’s faults, which led to the reversal of nearly 100 convictions.

Ensuring Justice, Avoiding Missteps

With the government now facing the delicate task of ensuring justice for the innocent while avoiding the exoneration of actual criminals, Sunak has introduced a screening procedure. All subpostmasters will be required to sign a statement affirming their innocence, with the risk of an investigation if found to be untrue.

Interim Compensation and Public Outrage

In an attempt to immediately address the victims’ plight, Sunak has announced a £75,000 payment to the 555 subpostmasters of the JFSA. The scandal’s gravity was amplified by an ITV drama and documentary, sparking public outrage and pressuring the government to act swiftly.

Further Steps and Public Inquiry

The complete financial redress for the victims is pending until Wyn Williams concludes his statutory public inquiry. In the meantime, the government is encouraging more individuals affected by the scandal to come forward.

0
Law United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
5 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW South Coast Medical Clinic: A Detailed Report
In a harrowing turn of events, a 34-year-old man was fatally shot by police at a medical clinic in Nowra, New South Wales. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, had taken doctors and medical staff hostage, escalating the situation to a level that required immediate intervention from law enforcement. Standoff at the Clinic The incident
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW South Coast Medical Clinic: A Detailed Report
Constable Reveals Details of Accused's Escape After Cannabis-Related Arrest
51 mins ago
Constable Reveals Details of Accused's Escape After Cannabis-Related Arrest
Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal
1 hour ago
Alan Bates Open to Knighthood Amid Continuing Justice Efforts in Horizon Scandal
Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Daughter
15 mins ago
Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Daughter
SCAN Unit and Lethbridge Police Service Shut Down Problem Property
32 mins ago
SCAN Unit and Lethbridge Police Service Shut Down Problem Property
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
34 mins ago
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
26 seconds
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
3 mins
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
4 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
6 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
7 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
12 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
14 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
15 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app