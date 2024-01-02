UK Government Misses Target for EV Chargers at Motorway Service Areas

The United Kingdom government’s ambitious objective to boost the country’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure has fallen short. The initiative aimed to install at least six rapid or ultra-rapid EV chargers at every motorway service area in England by the close of 2023. However, recent analysis reveals only 46 out of the total 119 service areas, equivalent to 39%, have met this target.

Progress in EV Charging Infrastructure

Data from Zapmap, used by the RAC for its analysis, shows a significant improvement from the situation at the end of April when only 23% of the service areas achieved the goal. Nonetheless, four service areas still have no charger options. The £950million rapid charging fund that was established to facilitate the rollout has yet to open for applications.

Government Response to the Shortfall

Despite falling short of the ambitious target, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport (DfT) highlighted the considerable increase in the number of public charge points. Approximately 96% of motorway services now offer charging facilities for drivers. The government remains committed to working with site operators to ensure all locations meet the criteria.

Looking Ahead

The start of 2024 marks the implementation of the government’s new Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, requiring one in every five new cars sold to be fully electric. This initiative forms part of the government’s broader plan to have 300,000 public EV chargers in place by 2030. However, the recent setback indicates a need for simplifying processes and overcoming hurdles to meet these targets. Despite the challenges, the steady increase in charging facilities signals a positive trend towards a more sustainable transport future.