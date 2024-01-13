en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

UK Government Issues Travel Advisory for Kenya Amid Security Concerns

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
UK Government Issues Travel Advisory for Kenya Amid Security Concerns

In a significant move, the UK government has issued a travel advisory, warning British nationals against all but essential travel to certain regions in Kenya. The advisory specifically targets areas along the Kenya-Somali border, including Garissa, Mandera, Lamu, and Tana River counties, in light of potential safety risks.

The Details of the Advisory

The advisory, issued by the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), cautions against travel to regions within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, eastern Garissa County, Mandera County, parts of Lamu County, and areas of Tana River County. The FCDO also advises against travel within 15km of the coast between the Tana River and the Galana River. This advisory is in response to terror-related security incidents reported in North Eastern Counties and sections of the Coast, and the presence of armed militia groups operating within the Boni Forest and along the border with Somalia.

Implications for Travelers

British nationals who are currently in or planning to travel to these regions are advised to reconsider their plans unless it is essential for them to go. Those who must travel are encouraged to stay vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities. The advisory also underscores the importance of appropriate travel insurance, warning that insurance could be invalidated if travelers do not adhere to the advisory.

A Precautionary Measure for Citizens’ Safety

This advisory serves as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of British citizens traveling abroad. It reflects the UK government’s unwavering commitment to safeguard its nationals from potential harm while overseas and underscores the importance of being well-informed and prepared when traveling to regions with potential security threats.

0
Kenya Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 hours ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO
3 mins
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
4 mins
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
5 mins
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
7 mins
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
8 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
10 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
11 mins
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
13 mins
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
13 mins
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app