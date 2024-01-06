UK Government Cuts National Insurance Rates, Boosting Pay for Millions

Effective from January 6, the United Kingdom has introduced a significant change to National Insurance rates. This modification is poised to result in a tax cut for millions of British workers. The previous structure saw workers pay no National Insurance on the first £242 earned weekly, 12% on earnings between £242.01 and £967, and an additional 2% on any amount over £967. The new reform reduces the main rate from 12% to 10%, allowing workers to retain a greater portion of their earnings. For instance, a worker earning £1,000 per week stands to save £14.50 weekly due to this change.

Impact on Average Annual Savings

This adjustment is projected to result in an average annual savings of £450 for UK workers earning a salary of £35,000. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has championed this tax cut as a strategy to provide immediate relief and assurance to working families. The change will affect an estimated 27 million people aged between 16 and the state pension age.

Varying Effects Across Regions

However, the outcome may not be uniform, as average salaries differ across regions. For example, in places like Mansfield, where the average salary is £26,000, the savings might differ. This new structure is expected to benefit almost 30 million workers, costing around £9 billion per year.

The Flip Side: Rising Personal Taxes

Despite the cut in National Insurance Contributions (NICs), overall personal taxes are still on an upward trend due to freezes in income tax thresholds, resulting in an overall tax increase. The effects of these measures differ depending on income, with average earners expected to offset the impact on their incomes in 2024-25 of all the freezes in tax thresholds up to that point. Warnings have been issued that millions of people will still end up being worse off this year due to the freezing of personal income tax thresholds until 2028, pulling low-income households into paying basic-rate tax.