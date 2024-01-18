UK Government Consults on Decarbonising Non-road Mobile Machinery: Hydrogen in Focus

The UK government is spearheading a consultation initiative aimed at gaining insights for future policy on decarbonizing non-road mobile machinery (NRMM), a broad category encompassing equipment used in sectors like construction and agriculture. This move is a pivotal step towards realising the government’s NRMM Decarbonisation Strategy, a commitment outlined in its Net Zero Strategy.

Decarbonising the Machinery

Experts believe that while battery-electric power is suitable for smaller machinery, larger machinery may require hydrogen-based solutions. Biofuels are also viewed as an interim option before full electrification can be achieved. This consultation is a strategic move as it will provide comprehensive information about the current use of NRMM, potential efficiency measures, and the feasibility of various decarbonization technologies.

The Call for Evidence

The call for evidence has been issued by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ), Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), and Department for Transport (DfT). These departments are seeking substantial information on the use of NRMM across different sectors, efficiency measures, and fuel-switching technologies. The consultation also examines the need for further government intervention in line with the principles of the Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy.

Industry Participation and the Role of Hydrogen

JCB chairman Lord Bamford urges industry stakeholders to take an active role in the consultation. He underscores the importance of collective engagement to identify appropriate technologies for a net zero future. The consultation remains open until 26 March 2024. JCB has been investing in super-efficient hydrogen combustion engines and electric technology for smaller machines. The Energy Secretary has challenged JCB to have its super-efficient hydrogen machines working on building sites and farms by next year.

Hydrogen can be used in the heating sector in various ways, including as a potential application in district heating to cover peak demand, provide long-term storage, and backup. It can also be used as a fuel stream for heating elements in intelligent heating systems, offering remote monitoring and control capabilities. The use of hydrogen in heating systems can help reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the decarbonization of energy systems. However, there are challenges to widespread adoption, including technological, economic, policy, and regulatory barriers.