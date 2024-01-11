UK Government Considers Military Action Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a crucial move, the UK government under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is weighing the possibility of military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The decision follows the rebels’ series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. A cabinet meeting has been convened, potentially to greenlight this action without necessitating parliamentary approval, courtesy of royal prerogative power.

The Commons Concession and the Royal Prerogative

In 2011, the Commons consented to deliberate on military deployments. However, the extent of this power is still murky. The urgency of the current situation, however, could bypass this necessity. The Houthi rebels, under the guise of supporting Gaza in the Israel-Hamas conflict, have disrupted global shipping routes, including the pivotal Suez Canal.

International Warnings and Imminent Action

Both the UK and US have issued stern warnings to the Houthis to halt their attacks. The possibility of significant military action now looms, possibly featuring the deployment of UK naval vessels and aircraft from a base in Cyprus. While the US has remained tight-lipped about future operations, it has hinted at repercussions for continued Houthi aggression.

Key Political Figures in the Loop

Key political figures, including the Commons Speaker, the Labour leader, and the shadow defence secretary, have been briefed on these developments. The situation’s urgency suggests that action in the Red Sea could be mere hours away.

The UK Government is considering strikes on targets in Yemen in response to the Houthi rebels‘ attacks on ships in the Red Sea. British warships, including HMS Diamond, HMS Richmond, and HMS Lancaster have been deployed to the Red Sea, joining US warships in a bid to protect ships in the area. These vessels are equipped with advanced military sensors and weapons systems to detect and neutralize threats.