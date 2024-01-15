en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge

The UK government bond market could witness a shift in the traditional dominance of banks as primary dealers, as suggested by Robert Stheeman, the departing CEO of the UK Debt Management Office (DMO). Primary dealers are pivotal institutions that purchase debt directly from the government, thereby ensuring liquidity in the secondary market. In the past, banks have been the mainstay in this process, but the financial landscape may be changing.

Regulatory Challenges and the Emergence of New Players

Post-2008 financial crisis regulations have escalated costs for banks to hold bonds, and trading margins have seen a downward trend. This has triggered a reduction in the number of banks serving as primary dealers across Europe. Data from the Association for Financial Markets in Europe reveals a decline in the UK from 21 to 17 Gilt-edged Market Makers (GEMMs).

However, change is in the air. The Bank of Montreal London Branch is gearing up to join as a GEMM for retail investors. Stheeman posits that while banks are likely to continue being a significant source of risk capital, other market entities such as hedge funds, even though they might not take on formal market-maker roles, have begun contributing to market liquidity.

A Balancing Force in the Market

Stheeman acknowledges the role of these new participants, often holding contrarian views to market trends, as a balancing force in the demand and supply of government bonds. Their entry could alter the dynamics of the UK government bond market.

Record Start for European Bond Market

Meanwhile, the European bond market has kicked off the year on a high note, with the first fortnight clocking up €195 billion ($213 billion) in syndicated debt placements. This marks almost a 10% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge benefits governments and companies striving to find buyers for substantial debt in the coming months.

The potential shift in the UK government bond market and the record start in the European bond market underline the evolving dynamics of the fixed-income market, driven by both regulatory changes and the emergence of non-bank entities.

0
Business Social United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Ashish Kacholia Trims Stakes in Best Agrolife, ADF Foods
Noted investor Ashish Kacholia, famed for his potent market sway, has scaled down his stakes in two small-cap corporations, Best Agrolife and ADF Foods, during the December quarter. This move was revealed in the Shareholding Pattern put forth by BSE-listed firms when a solitary investor’s stake touches or exceeds a 1% threshold. Shifting Shares Kacholia’s
Ashish Kacholia Trims Stakes in Best Agrolife, ADF Foods
LED Wingtip Light Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth and Challenges
2 mins ago
LED Wingtip Light Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth and Challenges
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
2 mins ago
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy
1 min ago
HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy
UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees 'Mild Hard Landing' for U.S. Economy in 2024
1 min ago
UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees 'Mild Hard Landing' for U.S. Economy in 2024
Auto EV Charging Robot Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook
1 min ago
Auto EV Charging Robot Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
24 seconds
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
1 min
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
1 min
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
1 min
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
1 min
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
2 mins
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
2 mins
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
2 mins
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
2 mins
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
16 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app