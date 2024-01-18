UK Government Approves Conditional Use of Pesticide Despite Environmental Concerns

In a decision that has sparked controversy, the UK government has once again authorized the conditional emergency use of a neonicotinoid pesticide, Cruiser SB, for sugar beet crops in 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year for such an authorization since the EU banned these chemicals in 2019 due to concerns over their impact on bees, pollinators, and the wider environment.

Combating Virus Yellows

The pesticide has been authorized to combat the beet disease virus yellows, transmitted by aphids. This virus poses a significant threat to sugar beet yields and, consequently, to the UK's sugar industry and related jobs. The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has set a high threshold for the use of the pesticide, requiring a predicted virus incidence of 65% or more.

Industry Response

British Sugar and the National Farmers' Union (NFU), who applied for the authorization, emphasize ongoing efforts to find long-term solutions. These involve improving disease resistance through breeding, farm technique innovations, and gene editing research. Strict controls and stewardship programs accompany the authorization to minimize use and protect the ecosystem.

Environmental Concerns

However, environmental groups criticize the decision, arguing that sustainable food production does not necessitate such chemicals and that their use undermines efforts to protect wildlife and ecosystems. The Wildlife Trusts have expressed deep disappointment, stating that the decision is a deathblow for wildlife and a betrayal of farmers producing food sustainably.

Defra and the farming minister defend the decision as necessary and proportionate, noting the limited use of the pesticide and its strict regulation based on scientific assessments. Despite the controversy, the government maintains that this course of action is essential to protect the British sugar industry and farmer livelihoods from the potentially devastating impact of the beet yellow virus.