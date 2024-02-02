UK Government Announces Reforms to Construction Industry Scheme

Following an extensive consultation process, the UK government has announced a series of reforms aimed at addressing the abuse of the Construction Industry Scheme's (CIS) Gross Payment Status (GPS) rules and simplifying the scheme. Marking a significant stride towards digitization, these changes are slated to come into effect from 6 April 2024.

Digital Transformation and Compliance Review

One of the key changes introduced under this new reform is the shift towards digital applications for CIS registrations. Telephone applications, a common method so far, are being phased out, except for those who are digitally exempt. However, the option for postal applications will continue to be available, ensuring that no one is left out during this transition.

Apart from the digitization, there is also a change in the review schedule of a GPS holder's compliance history. As per the new rule, the government will conduct the first review of compliance at six months after application, as opposed to the earlier 12 months, before reverting back to the typical annual review schedule.

Changes Impacting Landlord to Tenant Payments

In a significant move, the government has decided to remove the majority of landlord to tenant payments from the CIS scope. This decision acknowledges the unnecessary administrative burdens imposed on landlord and tenant relationships under the previous rules. The exact details of these payments that will be exempted from the CIS scope will be clarified in the upcoming regulations.

However, the government has also expressed its concern that a complete removal of these payments could lead to exploitation by unscrupulous landlords, indicating that some form of regulatory oversight will still be maintained.

Grouping Arrangement Put on Hold

One particular suggestion that was put forward during the consultation process was the introduction of a grouping arrangement for entities with sporadic CIS reporting obligations. But this proposal will not be pursued for now due to a lack of a timely and effective solution.

Osborne Clarke, a law firm that responded to the consultation, has welcomed these proposed changes. However, they also note that the full impact of these changes, especially concerning the VAT reverse charge, will only become clear once the draft regulations are published.