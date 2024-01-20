UK Government Announces £405M Upgrade to Royal Navy's Sea Viper Air Defence System

The UK Government has embarked on a £405 million upgrade to the Royal Navy's Sea Viper Air Defence system. The upgrade, poised to be the most advanced naval air defence system ever developed for the Navy, includes superior missiles equipped with a new warhead and a software update to counter ballistic missile threats. This enhancement guarantees the protection of the Navy's Carrier Strike group, capable of tracking, targeting, and destroying a variety of air threats over 70 miles away.

Embracing a New Era of Air Defence

The Sea Viper upgrade is an integral part of the UK's commitment to defense spending, with over £50 billion allocated to defense and a pledge to spend 2.5 percent of GDP on defense. The investment is projected to sustain 350 skilled jobs nationwide and is expected to reach completion by 2032. The decision to upgrade comes in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with the Sea Viper having recently been used to neutralize Houthi drones.

Addressing Emerging Threats

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps underscored the vital need to adapt to emerging threats in the Middle East. He affirmed the role of the Sea Viper in ensuring the safety of the UK, allies, and partners. Shapps had recently visited HMS Diamond in the Red Sea, which utilized the Sea Viper missiles as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a US-led international taskforce.

Preparing for Future Challenges

The upgrade aims to better equip Navy ships to handle complex future threats, a move deemed by the Government as a significant stride towards a more robust defence system. Rear Admiral Anthony Rimington highlighted the enhanced capabilities against evolving threats and the heightened cooperation with international partners. The upgrade is particularly significant given the escalating global threats from actors such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.