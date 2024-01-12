en English
Business

UK General Election 2024: Zero-Hours Contracts Under Scrutiny

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
As the United Kingdom braces itself for a general election in 2024, the political landscape is rife with anticipation and speculation. With the outcome predicted to significantly shape the country’s future, pressing issues such as crime, the private security sector, and employment practices are expected to take center stage. The Labour Party’s ‘New Deal for Working People,’ a document outlining their key policies, proposes a ban on zero-hours contracts (ZHCs), increased support for collective bargaining, and enhanced enforcement of employment rights.

ZHCs: A Double-Edged Sword

ZHCs, prevalent in service sectors including security, hospitality, and retail, are contracts wherein employees agree to be potentially available for work without a guaranteed number of hours. They are only paid for the hours they work, affording employers significant scheduling flexibility. While ZHCs serve as a boon for some workers, such as students who benefit from the flexibility, they bring uncertainty and instability for others, particularly those with family responsibilities.

The Great Debate

The use of ZHCs has sparked debates around employers potentially sidestepping the provision of benefits and creating obstacles for workers asserting their rights. More broadly, discussions encompass work-life balance, employment practices, and the role of regulation in ensuring fair treatment for workers. This dialogue underscores the need to strike a balance between employer flexibility and worker security and rights. It also raises questions about the most suitable regulatory body to oversee the enforcement of ZHC rules.

Political Landscape in Flux

The upcoming election is the first since Humza Yousaf assumed leadership of the SNP last year. With polls suggesting a possible shift in power, the SNP aims to ‘wipe the Tories off the electoral map’ by winning all six Tory seats in Scotland. The Tory party, trailing Labour by approximately 20 percentage points, faces a test of support with the upcoming special elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has greenlit talks between Labour and the civil service, aimed at ensuring a smooth transition if the opposition party comes to power.

Business United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

