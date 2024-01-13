en English
UK Fishing Industry’s Tax Breaks Under Fire For Encouraging Harmful Practices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Conservationists across the UK are raising their voices, urging the government to halt the sizable tax breaks currently benefiting the UK fishing fleet. These benefits, estimated to be worth up to £1.8 billion over the past decade, account for a significant 15% to 18% of the industry’s revenue. The primary form these tax relief measures take is diesel subsidies, a practice that is increasingly seen as harmful to marine life.

Fuel-Intensive Fishing Practices

The diesel subsidies encourage fuel-intensive and environmentally damaging fishing methods, such as trawling and dredging. A recent study published in the Marine Policy journal suggests that without these subsidies, many parts of the fleet would be unprofitable. These subsidies, which averaged between £150-180 million annually from 2009 to 2019, support the most polluting methods of fishing. This not only contributes to the depletion of fish populations but also hampers the development of more sustainable fishing practices.

Global Efforts and Local Resistance

The fishing sector’s dependence on fuel tax concessions is discordant with the global push to reduce harmful fishing subsidies. This includes a World Trade Organization agreement to end such practices, a pact that the UK has pledged to ratify. Nevertheless, conservative voices argue that terminating the subsidies could trigger increased food prices and curtail the competitiveness of the UK’s fishing fleet vis-à-vis imported fish.

A Phased Approach to Sustainable Fishing

While the abrupt cessation of the tax breaks could spell disaster for the industry, proponents suggest a phased approach to ending them. The UK government has voiced its commitment to sustainable fishing, indicating a new global agreement to cease harmful subsidies and an additional £100 million investment to aid UK fisheries in their transition towards more sustainable practices.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

