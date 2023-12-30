en English
Business

UK Film and TV Industry on the Brink: Debates Over Controversial Studio Tax

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:56 pm EST
As the clock ticks towards the New Year, the British film and television industry, currently valued at £6.3 billion, finds itself at a pivotal juncture. Engaged in intense negotiations with the government, the industry grapples with an imposing tax burden threatening to compromise its burgeoning expansion and competitiveness with Hollywood.

Unforeseen Business Rates Stir Controversy

A controversial new tax on studios has spurned a wave of apprehension across the industry. Studios that were not operational by the previous spring are facing unprecedented increases in business rates—some as high as 650%. This sudden surge has elicited staunch backlash from industry behemoths, including Pinewood Studios, Sky, and Warner Bros Discovery, who argue that these unexpected rate hikes could stymie the growth of an otherwise flourishing industry.

The Streaming Services Conundrum

The rate increase is a direct consequence of the growing demand from streaming services. The latter has inflated the rental value of studio properties, leading to a reassessment of business rates by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA). The VOA, tasked with setting these rates, has been in talks with the British Film Commission to potentially recalibrate these values. However, the continued uncertainty surrounding these discussions has cast a shadow over the industry’s future.

Future of the UK’s Creative Sector Hangs in the Balance

Companies like Sky have voiced concerns that these new rates could make the establishment or expansion of studios financially unviable. There are fears that these punitive rates could deter future investment in the UK and jeopardize the development of new studio sites. The predicament is particularly acute for independent studios, which may find it challenging to weather these steep increases.

As negotiations continue into the New Year, industry representatives are urging the government to reconsider the rate hikes to preserve the UK’s thriving creative sector. The final decision could have far-reaching implications for the industry’s competitiveness and growth trajectory, with a resolution eagerly anticipated in the coming days.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

