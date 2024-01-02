UK Feed Businesses Turn to Non-Organic Soya Amid Supply Disruption

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has permitted a short-term remedy for feed businesses amidst a significant supply disruption. The disruption, a result of altered shipping routes due to conflict in the Middle East, has affected the usual transport of organic soya expeller from China to the UK via the Red Sea and Suez Canal. Consequently, feed businesses can now use non-organic soya expeller as a substitute for organic soya expeller in organic feed mixes.

Temporary Shortage and Measures

This disruption has led to a temporary shortage of organic soya in the UK. To mitigate the impact of this shortage, feed mills may apply to Defra for a derogation to use conventional soya expeller, provided it is non-genetically modified. However, this is a temporary measure until organic supplies normalize.

Return to Normalcy

Organic soya supplies are anticipated to restore to normal by the end of January with the arrival of new shipments. This temporary solution has been successfully pushed by the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Soil Association, Organic Farmers and Growers, and Irish Organic Association.

Impact on Poultry Businesses

Poultry businesses, who heavily rely on soya expeller for feed, are expected to be among the most impacted. The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) has advised its members to communicate with suppliers and certification bodies to ensure contracts of supply are fulfilled consistently.