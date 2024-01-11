UK Fashion E-Tail Experiences Pre-Christmas Surge: Visualsoft Report

The UK’s online retail landscape witnessed a significant surge during the festive month of 2023, according to a report by the e-commerce provider Visualsoft. The report reveals a growth of 12-13% in revenue within the fashion and related sectors, despite an overall decline in consumer spending. This growth was driven by a 19% spike in the number of orders, surpassing the revenue growth, while the Average Order Value (AOV) saw a 5% decrease.

Pre-Christmas Surge in Online Retail

The week leading up to Christmas saw a remarkable 20% surge in revenue, which is believed to be fueled by customers leveraging guaranteed next-day delivery services for last-minute shopping. During this period, there was also a 34% increase in order numbers. These figures underscore the growing reliance on online shopping during the festive season.

The Role of Mobile Commerce

Mobile orders played a crucial role in online shopping, contributing to 57% of the total revenue. This highlights the increasing influence of smartphones in the e-commerce landscape, shaping the way consumers browse and purchase products.

Fashion and Footwear Lead the Way

The fashion segment, which accounted for 28% of the total revenue, saw a 39% increase in clothing and fashion orders. Footwear revenues, representing 10% of the total, surged by 28% year on year, with Boxing Day being the peak day for footwear sales. Jewellery revenue also grew by 15%, constituting 7% of the overall revenue. These figures confirm that fashion and related sectors are leading the growth in online retail, driven by the convenience and variety offered by online platforms.

The report also suggests an interesting trend: the increase in online visits during the last week before Christmas did not translate into proportional revenue growth. This could indicate that consumers may have been visiting brick-and-mortar stores to ensure timely delivery of their purchases or were waiting for potential early sales. According to Visualsoft, this underscores the importance of a seamless synergy between physical stores and online platforms.