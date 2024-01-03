en English
Agriculture

UK Farmers Shift Focus to Spring Barley Amid Wet Winter

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
UK Farmers Shift Focus to Spring Barley Amid Wet Winter

In the wake of a dampened winter that hampered the establishment of 25-30% of winter crops, the United Kingdom is bracing for a shift in agricultural focus. Spring barley is forecasted to witness an area increase of 13%, specifically due to the severe winter conditions. With the shorter growing period of spring barley and its limited potential for recovery from poor establishment situations, the spotlight is on farmers to adapt their cultivation and drilling strategies to address the waterlogged soils and guarantee a successful establishment.

Trials and Tribulations

A three-year cultivation trial conducted by Syngenta delved into various techniques, including plough-based systems, deep non-inversion, shallow non-inversion, and no-till, to ascertain the best approach. The trial’s findings were enlightening: in wet conditions, ploughing boosted establishment and yield owing to superior soil coverage and seed-to-soil contact. However, the tables turned in dry years, with deep cultivations leading to the most substantial soil moisture loss and the least successful establishment.

Insights from a Barley Technical Expert

Rob Jackson, a seasoned barley technical expert, underscores the significance of flexibility and a thorough understanding of local soil conditions. His advice to farmers is to adapt and diversify their cultivation methodologies, keeping in mind the specific challenges posed by the climate and soil conditions of their locales.

The Role of Nitrogen Fertilisers

In another revealing trial, Syngenta examined the influence of different nitrogen fertiliser types on malting barley yields and quality. The trials indicated that increased nitrogen rates amplified the yield up to a particular threshold; however, the type of nitrogen had a lesser impact on yield than the rate. The introduction of nitrification inhibitors to urea fertiliser managed to shrink the carbon footprint by slowing down the conversion of ammonium to nitrates, thereby reducing the risk of denitrification and leaching.

Agriculture United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

