Business

UK Faces £50 Billion Investment Gap, Calls for Strategic Reforms: Harrington's Review

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
UK Faces £50 Billion Investment Gap, Calls for Strategic Reforms: Harrington's Review

United Kingdom, a powerhouse of advanced economies, is grappling with a £50 billion ($63 billion) investment gap, as revealed by a government review led by Lord Harrington. This shortfall is largely attributed to a gradual decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK since the Brexit referendum in 2016, causing the country to fall in the OECD ranking for FDI flows. Currently, the UK trails behind France and Germany in terms of FDI projects and perceived attractiveness.

A Radical Call for Reform

Harrington’s review calls for a strategic shift in the UK’s approach to attracting foreign investors. It suggests emulating the state-backed tactics of larger economies such as the US, EU, and China, and focusing on sectors like green industries, digital, life sciences, creative industries, and advanced manufacturing. Harrington emphasizes that while pursuing a culture change in attracting FDI, the UK should not seek to outcompete with mega-subsidies but instead enhance its current offerings.

A Challenge and Opportunity for the Prime Minister

The review’s recommendations have been largely welcomed by business leaders, yet they pose a political challenge to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has thus far rejected calls for a UK industrial strategy. However, the review also points out potential opportunities for FDI from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, highlighting the importance of the UK leveraging its membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to access rapidly growing markets and reduce import tariffs.

Captive Insurance: A Potential Solution

Simultaneously, the UK insurance industry is making a case for adopting a lighter regulatory regime for captive insurance companies to fill the gap in London’s specialist insurance market. Research by the London Market Group (LMG) estimates that such a shift could see almost 700 captive insurers either moving onshore or being established in the UK. This move could generate an estimated £153m in economic value and benefit the long-term market. The government is expected to begin a consultation on introducing a captive insurance regime, making the UK a viable location for captive insurance vehicles.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

