Business

UK Expected to Report slight Decrease in Inflation with CPI likely Easing to 3.8% in December

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
UK Expected to Report slight Decrease in Inflation with CPI likely Easing to 3.8% in December

The UK is bracing for a potential dip in inflation as the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is projected to ease down to 3.8% in December from 3.9% in November, according to a survey by economists.

This forecast comes ahead of an upcoming release of labor market data, which could indicate a deceleration in wage growth and a drop in job vacancies, hinting at a loosening labor market.

Implications for the Bank of England

Should these projections hold true, Britain could begin to distance itself from having the worst inflation issue among the G7 nations. This might also allow the Bank of England (BOE) to contemplate rate cuts sooner to bolster the stagnant economy. However, BOE officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, have warned that more efforts are needed to curb the wage-price spiral.

Investors have recently curbed their expectations of rate cuts for the year, now wagering on five quarter-point reductions with a 30% chance of a sixth, a decline from a near certainty of six cuts previously predicted. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is anticipated to fall below 5% for the first time in two years. Meanwhile, services inflation is projected to stay above 6%, a figure keenly watched by BOE officials.

Rate Cuts and Global Influences

Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists anticipate the first rate cut to take place in August, following the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank’s respective actions. The impending jobs data may reveal an average earnings growth excluding bonuses slowing to 6.6% from 7.3%. Nevertheless, there’s a risk of higher-than-expected wage figures due to persistent pay pressures.

The UK’s path to inflation reduction is expected to be gradual rather than swift, with CPI in the US and the Eurozone indicating more significant dips. The forthcoming UK retail sales data may signal a decrease in volumes for December, reflecting low consumer confidence and a lack of economic growth, despite inflation not being entirely tamed.

Potential Impact on Mortgage Rates

The potential easing of inflation expectations and the likelihood of a base rate drop in March could have implications for mortgage interest rates. Expert opinions suggest that the timing of the base rate cut, the influence of global events and economic conditions, and the trajectory of mortgage rates are all factors to watch. Current interest payments on five-year fixed-rate mortgages could also be influenced by these developments.

Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

