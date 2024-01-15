en English
Business

UK Expands List of Approved Sponsors for Skilled Immigrants

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
In a recent development, the United Kingdom has expanded its roster of organizations permitted to sponsor skilled immigrants through the temporary worker immigration route. The current list, brought up to date on January 12, 2024, features an impressive 99,856 approved companies. This reflects a surge of 31,226 companies compared to figures from January 2023.

A Spectrum of Sectors

The list of approved companies spans a diverse range of sectors, encompassing technology, commerce, education, media, advertisement, and engineering among others. The skilled worker route is designed to accommodate a variety of professions, including charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

Guidance for Prospective Immigrants

The UK government has been proactive in guiding interested individuals. It encourages them to visit the website of the company they’re interested in and explore available vacancies. Complementing this, Dipo Awojide from BTDT Hub, a UK-based organization, has offered insights for job seekers. His advice encompasses self-analysis, external analysis, and the effective utilization of job search resources such as GOV.UK and LinkedIn.

New Visa Fees

The UK Home Office has also disclosed new visa fees. A significant amendment is the 15% increase for a visit visa of less than six months which will now cost £115. This announcement comes in the wake of the Home Office’s Spring Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules released on 9th March 2023. This statement introduced numerous changes to the Immigration Rules, including an increase to the general salary thresholds and hourly rates. It also provided clarification on assessing salaries for irregular working patterns.

Skilled Worker Visa Route

The Skilled Worker visa route has undergone updates, enabling Indian nationals to become the leading recipients of skilled worker and student visas. To qualify, applicants must pass a comprehensive IELTS test and meet a minimum salary requirement. The visa permits individuals to work in the UK for licensed sponsors and is extendable with no limit on the number of extensions or length of time a Skilled Worker can spend in the UK. This visa route has replaced the Tier 2 General work visa and has emerged as the primary pathway for skilled international workers seeking to enter the UK.

Business United Kingdom
