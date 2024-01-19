UK-Eswatini Trade Plunges by 69.7% as US-Eswatini Trade Flourishes

In a startling revelation, the trade ties between the United Kingdom and Eswatini have seen a substantial decline in the year leading up to the end of Q2 2023. The total trade in goods and services has plummeted by a staggering 69.7%, translating into a drop of E556 216 270.30 or 29 million. Eswatini now shares the rank of the UK's joint 205th largest trading partner, with trade barely making up less than 0.1% of the UK's total trade.

UK's Trade Deficit with Eswatini Narrows

Looking closely at the trade dynamics, the UK exports to Eswatini, primarily services, have fallen by 66.7%, while the exports of goods have seen an even more dramatic decline. On the other side, UK imports from Eswatini, which consist almost entirely of goods, have also dropped markedly by 71.4%. As a result, the UK's trade deficit with Eswatini has narrowed to 22 million.

Sharp Decrease in Goods Trade

In the realm of goods trade alone, UK exports to Eswatini have decreased by a sharp 75% and imports by an even larger 82.4% over the 12 months leading up to October 2023.

A Contrasting US-Eswatini Trade Scenario

In stark contrast, the United States has seen an increase in trade with Eswatini during the same period, with exports rising by a modest 3.88% and imports skyrocketing by a whopping 412%. The US's top exports to Eswatini comprised scented mixtures and non-fillet frozen fish, while the top imports were knit T-shirts and processed fruits and nuts.

