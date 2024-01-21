UK Engineers Develop Innovative 'Smart Skin' Sensor for Wide Range Temperature Detection

Engineers from leading UK institutions have introduced a novel method of gauging temperature - a flexible, soft 'smart skin' sensor that interacts with electromagnetic waves. This sensor, a composite of carbon fibers and silicon rubber, operates without the requirement for battery power or onboard processing. Its capabilities extend to measuring temperatures across a vast spectrum, from -30°C to over 200°C, an unprecedented range compared to traditional temperature sensors. This development could potentially lead to more cost-effective and environmentally friendly future wireless sensors.

Revolutionizing Temperature Detection

The standout trait of this sensor is its capacity to absorb and reflect radio-frequency (RF) signals. These signals fluctuate with changes in atmospheric temperatures, enabling the sensor to assess temperatures across a wide scope. In contrast, conventional temperature sensors depend on various thermistors, each with limited temperature variation ranges. The 'smart skin' sensor's broad detection range could decrease the number of devices necessary for the same temperature detection scope, making it more sustainable and cost-effective.

Resilience and Compatibility

The project, led by researchers from the University of Glasgow, demonstrated the sensor's resilience to thousands of cycles of bending and stretching without a loss in sensitivity. It was also tested for RF radiation absorption at temperatures up to 300°C. Collaborating researchers from Southampton University assisted in the creation of the stretchable sensor material. Concurrently, researchers at Loughborough University focused on characterizing the material's electrical properties, confirming its compatibility with 5G technology up to 26 GHz.

Potential Applications and Future Prospects

The sensor exhibits anisotropic features, hinting at the possibility of tailored sensitivity to specific wireless signals. Potential applications span radar sensing, satellite communications, 6G networks, and vital sign monitoring. The research, published in Nature Communications, received funding from several esteemed UK institutions and bodies. The team is committed to further exploring applications of biodegradable and sustainable wireless devices.