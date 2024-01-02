UK Energy Firm Seeks Electricians for Rapid Expansion

A UK-based energy and environmental services firm, renowned for its expertise in EV (Electric Vehicle) Infrastructure and forecourt maintenance is actively looking to onboard an electrician. The role is home-based, centered in Oxfordshire, with a base salary range of £39,000 – £40,000, and the potential to exceed £50,000 factoring in overtime.

Beneficial Perks and Career Advancement

Known for its specialization in hazardous environments, the company is steadfast in its mission to become a market leader in the eco-friendly industry. In addition to the lucrative compensation, the company also provides benefits such as a van, fuel card, door-to-door pay, along with training opportunities and a clear path for career progression.

Expansion and New Projects

As the company is in a phase of rapid growth, especially within the electrical division, they have recently secured several new projects from some of the largest companies in the UK. This expansion presents electricians an opportunity to broaden their skills across various sectors of the industry, including industrial or commercial spaces and forecourts, often found at petrol stations.

Role Responsibilities and Candidate Expectations

The role could include responsibilities such as maintenance, installation, fitting, and testing. Ideal candidates are expected to possess relevant qualifications such as NVQ, 18th edition, test and inspection certifications, and a gold card. The opportunity is particularly aimed at electricians with a focus on industrial or commercial experience, potentially with COMPEX certification, and who are seeking to technically improve and progress within the energy sector.