UK Energy Crisis Deepens: Forced Meter Installations Resume and Debt Surges

UK energy suppliers reinstated the method of forceful installation of prepayment meters for customers unable to meet their energy bill payments as of January 8. A marked surge in debt owed to energy providers is observed according to data insights from Creditfix, which scrutinized its customer database of 185,000 individuals. The average debt for individuals indebted to the top nine energy suppliers in the UK escalated by 49% from £761 in 2021 to £1,132 in 2023. Furthermore, the data brings to light that 10% of Creditfix’s customers with energy-linked debt hold outstanding balances with multiple energy providers.

Unease in Energy Sector

Residents in Lambeth are grappling with the possibility of eviction due to an exorbitant 350% increase in their energy bills. The struggle is palpable with weekly costs for heat and hot water exceeding £67 for some. The council, although under scrutiny for intensifying challenges for heat network customers, has extended additional funding and support to vulnerable tenants. An estimated reduction of £25.11 per week on average in the forthcoming year is expected for communal heating and hot water charges by the council.

Government Borrowing and Debt Yields

Goldman Sachs Group anticipates a surge in debt yields owing to increased government borrowing and central bank efforts to lower balance sheets. An analysis of major developed bond markets (excluding Japan) reveals that a one percentage point rise in the public debt to GDP ratio is likely to boost medium-term yields by a minimum of two basis points this decade. This projection is based on the assumption that the sensitivity of yields to debt supply will ascend in the upcoming years amidst declining global savings rates.

Inflation and Fiscal Challenges

The UK government debt has surpassed 100% of GDP for the first time since 1961 due to soaring interest rates and inflation. This contradicts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s vow to decrease it. Spending exceeded revenue by £20 billion in May, resulting in a budget deficit of £42.9 billion in the first two months of the fiscal year. Inflation-induced escalation in bond payments tied to the Retail Prices Index has pushed up debt-servicing costs. Unless the spike in market rates reverses, the government is likely to violate its fiscal rules. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt emphasised the necessity to balance the books to curtail inflation, stimulate economic growth, and reduce debt.

The annual inflation rate in the UK has risen to 4%, overturning a recent downward trend. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% last month, with core CPI (excluding volatile energy and food data) rising by 5.2%. The largest upward influence on changes in CPI and CPIH came from increasing prices for alcohol and tobacco, partially compensated by a decline in the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The Bank of England has maintained interest rates at a 15-year high of 5.25%, with observers growing increasingly skeptical about the possibility of a rate reduction. The UK’s battle against inflation is far from over, and the situation remains precarious. The inflation impact is veering further from the Bank of England’s 2% target, potentially delaying the forecasted fall in inflation.