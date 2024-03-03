UK Electric Bus Grant Scheme Criticized for Favoring Chinese Manufacturers Over Local Conversion Projects

Amid efforts to green the UK's public transport, a £400m government initiative aimed at boosting the rollout of electric buses has sparked controversy. British transport businesses claim the scheme, known as the Zebra initiative, inadvertently supports Chinese manufacturers at the expense of local companies specializing in converting diesel buses to electric.

Controversy Surrounding the Zebra Initiative

The Zebra initiative, part of the government's 'bus back better' plan, was established to facilitate the transition to zero-emission buses, with a goal of funding 4,000 new electric buses. However, companies like Magtec in Sheffield, Kleanbus in Scarborough, and Equipmake in Norfolk argue that the scheme's focus on purchasing new buses rather than converting existing ones undermines more sustainable repowering methods. These companies assert that converting diesel buses to electric is not only greener but also more economical than buying entirely new vehicles.

The Chinese Manufacturing Dominance

According to Magtec's analysis, approximately 70% of the electric buses purchased in the UK are either made in China or contain significant Chinese-made components, like batteries. The Enviro bus, produced by Shenzhen's BYD, is currently the most common model in Britain. Critics of the Zebra initiative contend that the government's grant scheme should also cover repowering projects, pointing to a similar successful model in Scotland that supports such conversions.

Industry Calls for Policy Reevaluation

The call for a reevaluation of the Zebra scheme is growing louder among British businesses, which argue that allowing grant funds for repowering would significantly accelerate the UK's shift to electric buses. Marcus Jenkins of Magtec highlighted the slow pace of replacing diesel fleets under the current policy, projecting it would take over 30 years to complete the transition at the present rate. Meanwhile, the government has refuted claims of bias towards Chinese manufacturers, stating that over 80% of buses in UK towns and cities are domestically produced and that British manufacturers account for more than half of the orders placed through the zero-emission buses scheme.

The debate over the Zebra initiative underscores the challenges of balancing economic support for local industries with the urgent need for environmental sustainability. As the UK strives to reduce its carbon footprint and foster domestic manufacturing, the controversy serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in transitioning to a greener economy. The outcome of this dispute could shape the future of public transportation and environmental policy in Britain, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach that supports both local industry and global sustainability goals.