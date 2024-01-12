en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

UK Economy Grows But Recession Fears Linger

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
UK Economy Grows But Recession Fears Linger

Despite the UK economy showing signs of resilience with a growth of 0.3% in November 2023, economists warn of a looming risk of a technical recession. Eclipsing the bleak October results, November’s growth, partly spurred by Black Friday sales, has not eased fears about the overall economic trajectory, with more challenging outcomes anticipated in December.

Rebound Yet Recession Fears Persist

The UK economy, after contracting in October, managed to rebound in November. A recovery in consumer spending and an uptick in services sector activity, including retail, car leasing, and video games, contributed to this growth. However, the long-term growth trend remains stagnant, and fears of recession continue to hover as we approach the 2024 UK elections. The Office for National Statistics’ chief economist painted a similar picture, describing an economy that has shown little growth over the past year.

Challenges Ahead

Amidst the transient growth, the Bank of England’s efforts to control inflation and the discord with financial markets over potential interest rate cuts further muddle the economic landscape. More than a million households face higher interest repayments, with wage growth outpacing inflation. External factors, such as the ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and escalating oil and gas prices, also pose risks to the economy.

The Balancing Act

The current situation presents a tightrope walk for the UK government and its economic policymakers as they grapple with stimulating growth while managing recession risks. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt cautioned that growth would remain sluggish as long as inflation continues to decrease. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research forecasts that the UK will narrowly evade a technical recession, but the economic outlook still casts a long shadow. The government’s response to these challenges will be pivotal in shaping the course of the UK’s economy in the coming months.

0
Economy Europe United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
In what can be seen as a demonstration of economic turnaround under his administration, President Joe Biden is set to visit Allentown, Pennsylvania. The city has seen a significant positive shift in employment figures, with the addition of 32,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate decreasing from 6.4% to 3.9% since Biden assumed office. The
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
India's Forex Reserves Plunge by $5.9 Billion: An Indicator of Economic Health
41 mins ago
India's Forex Reserves Plunge by $5.9 Billion: An Indicator of Economic Health
Cayman Islands' Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda
53 mins ago
Cayman Islands' Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda
Wall Street Journal Front Page Highlights: Economic Trends and Global Events
13 mins ago
Wall Street Journal Front Page Highlights: Economic Trends and Global Events
Workforce Reductions Continue at Major Companies Despite Economic Changes
19 mins ago
Workforce Reductions Continue at Major Companies Despite Economic Changes
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
28 mins ago
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
1 min
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
2 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
2 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
2 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
2 mins
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
4 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
5 mins
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app