en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

UK Dog Owner Defies New Muzzle Law, Risking Jail for Her Bulldog

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
UK Dog Owner Defies New Muzzle Law, Risking Jail for Her Bulldog

On January 31, a new law came into effect in the United Kingdom, casting a shadow over XL Bully type dogs and their owners. The law mandates that such dogs must be muzzled in public, registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, and meet specific requirements. Failure to comply could lead to the dogs being seized and potentially euthanized. The legislation, a response to a series of fatal attacks by XL Bullies, is now being challenged by a dog owner, Mandy Hughes, who hails from Allithwaite, Cumbria.

Mandy Hughes: A Defiant Stance

Mandy Hughes, despite a previous conviction under dangerous dog laws in 1993, is not backing down in the face of this new law. She is the proud owner of Elsa, a 40kg Johnson American Bulldog who she believes does not fit the criteria of an XL Bully dog. Mandy refuses to muzzle Elsa and has stated that she is prepared to risk imprisonment rather than comply with the new requirements.

Elsa’s DNA: The Heart of the Matter

Hughes argues that Elsa’s DNA does not align with that of an XL Bully, and that the only dangerous aspect of any dog is its owner, not its breed. Her belief reflects the concerns of organizations like the Dog Control Coalition, which opposes breed-specific bans. The Coalition points to the lack of official statistics on attacks by particular breeds in the UK, raising questions about the effectiveness of such bans.

A Viral Protest: Mandy’s Fight

Hughes has turned to social media to rally support for her cause, with her TikTok videos protesting the ban gaining viral attention. In a bold move, she has expressed a willingness to barricade herself in her home to prevent authorities from seizing Elsa. Her determination to protect her dog, even at the cost of personal freedom, has sparked a wider debate about the new law and its implications for responsible dog owners.

While the UK government has made its stance clear, the backlash from Hughes and other dog owners signals a contentious battle ahead. As the law moves to be replicated in Scotland, the struggle for Elsa, Hughes, and many other XL Bully dogs and their owners is far from over. Their story serves as a reminder that the bonds between humans and their pets often transcend legal boundaries and societal norms, leading to fights for justice that resonate on a deeply personal level.

0
Law Pets United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
20 mins ago
Mumbai Police Swiftly Recovers Visiting Judge's Lost Mobile Phone
It was an ordinary day in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, when an Additional District Judge from Uttar Pradesh experienced a moment of alarm. The judge misplaced his mobile phone in an online taxi near the bustling Airport Terminal 1. The realization of the loss struck him like a bolt from the blue, but
Mumbai Police Swiftly Recovers Visiting Judge's Lost Mobile Phone
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom's Correctional Facilities
29 mins ago
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom's Correctional Facilities
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Landscape
30 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Landscape
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
24 mins ago
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
24 mins ago
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
24 mins ago
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
47 seconds
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
2 mins
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
2 mins
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
4 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
4 mins
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
5 mins
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
5 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
5 mins
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
6 mins
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
12 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app