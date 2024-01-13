en English
Conflict & Defence

UK Defense Secretary Calls on Iran to Control Middle East Proxies amid Escalating Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST


Day 99 of the Israel conflict witnesses an escalating situation, punctuated by the strong message conveyed by UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps to Iran. Shapps implored Iran to rein in its proxies in the Middle East, specifically Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, urging them to ‘cease and desist.’

Shapps’ Warning to Iran

Grant Shapps expressed that the actions of these groups have crossed a line and that the international community is running out of patience. He cast a spotlight on the Houthi rebels for their activities and cautioned Iran about the world’s clear understanding of its regional tactics. The urgency of this communication is underscored by recent military maneuvers, including US-led airstrikes targeting Houthi-held locations in Yemen.

A Response to Maritime Attacks

These strikes were a reciprocation to a string of drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels traversing the crucial maritime path of the Red Sea. The UK and US claim these retaliatory actions were in self-defense. The surge in maritime assaults, resulting in a 500% increase in attacks between November and December, is impacting international trade and prompting shipping giants to bypass the region.

Mounting Tension and International Involvement

The military operations signify escalating tensions and the growing involvement of global forces in the conflict. The UK Defense Secretary emphasized the necessity of protecting maritime freedom of navigation and crucial maritime routes. The US consequently conducted follow-up actions against Houthi-controlled sites, reinforcing the gravity of the situation. This unfolding scenario paints a clear picture of Iran’s role, its link to the Houthi rebels, and the potential for a broader Middle East conflict.

Conflict & Defence Iran United Kingdom Yemen
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

