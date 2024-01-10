en English
UK Defense Minister Denounces Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
UK Defense Minister Denounces Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

British Defense Minister, Grant Shapps, has denounced the ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea as ‘completely unacceptable’, reflecting the UK’s concern over regional instability caused by the Houthi insurgency. The Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, have been engaged in protracted conflict with the Yemeni government, backed by a coalition of countries including Saudi Arabia.

Red Sea: A Strategic Maritime Route

The Red Sea is a strategic maritime route, with significant implications for international shipping and regional security. Houthi attacks in this area pose a threat to international trade and navigation, potentially destabilizing an already tumultuous region.

Shapps’ Condemnation

Shapps’ condemnation came after the largest ever barrage of drones and missiles by the Houthi rebels targeted shipping in the Red Sea, including a potential threat to the Royal Navy warship HMS Diamond. The UK and US navies successfully intercepted the projectiles, but the UK Defense Minister warned of consequences if the attacks continue.

The Broader Implications

The attacks have led to speculation of potential military strikes on Houthi military targets on land. The global impact of extended disruption to shipping could lead to a 0.2-0.5 rise in inflation, with Egypt being most severely affected due to the loss of commercial shipping through the Suez canal. The British government is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and is showing an inclination towards diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

United Kingdom

