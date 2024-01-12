UK Defence Sector: A Pillar of Economic Stability and International Support

The defence sector of the United Kingdom, with a pronounced footprint in the north-west region of England, is a significant linchpin to the economy, contributing an impressive 2.5 billion pounds annually, while supporting 16,000 jobs. During a recent visit to the region’s key defence facilities, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps underscored the critical role these establishments play in manufacturing weaponry, including the renowned Storm-Shadow and Brimstone missiles, which have been supplied to Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.

UK’s Commitment to Ukraine

Ambitiously supporting Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, and comprehensive training support for its armed forces, the UK has been unwavering in its commitment to aid in the face of unlawful aggression. The Storm-Shadow and Brimstone missiles, potent products of the UK’s defence industry, have been instrumental in this support. Shapps, during his visit, shone a spotlight on the significance of the workforce in not only bolstering national security but also aiding in international support efforts.

Economic and Employment Significance

BAE Systems, a major player in defence, employs a substantial 22,000 individuals in the north-west region, accounting for over half of its UK workforce. This fact alone underpins the economic and employment significance of the defence sector in this region. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans to persist with its investment in the region, with annual expenditures presently exceeding 2.5 billion pounds.

Visits to Key Defence Facilities

The Defence Secretary’s itinerary included stops at MBDA in Bolton, a hub for the manufacture of critical missile components, and BAE Systems in Warton, where the future Global Combat Air Programme’s fighter jet is being developed. Chris Allam, Managing Director of MBDA UK, highlighted the company’s dedication to defence manufacturing in the region for over 90 years, citing a substantial investment to double the manufacturing space at the Bolton site. Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Air sector, echoed similar sentiments on the developments.