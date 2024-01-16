UK Crime Thriller Series Holds Firm at Number One Spot on Netflix

The UK-based crime thriller series managed to retain its number one spot as the most-watched English-language series on Netflix, attracting a total of 23.9 million views in the week spanning January 8 to 14. Despite this representing a decrease in viewership from the previous week, the series has been able to amass a cumulative 61 million views in its first two weeks. The show's impressive performance hints at a potential entry into Netflix's most popular list, as it still has ample time—over 70 days—to surpass the record of 81 million views held by Queen Charlotte, currently ranked tenth.

Competitive Landscape

In the same period, The Brothers Sun, another English-language series, clocked 6.9 million views, landing in second place but significantly behind the leading UK thriller. Berlin, for the third week running, topped the non-English TV list with 8.7 million views. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle's comedy special slipped to seventh place, securing 2.6 million views, a development that underscores the typically shorter lifespan of comedy specials in top viewership rankings.

In the Film Arena

On the film front, Lift, featuring Kevin Hart, led the English-language films list with a remarkable 32.8 million views. Other films including Leo and Rebel Moon are gradually slipping off the list, with Rebel Moon facing a stiff challenge in its bid to join the most popular list. Leave the World Behind, though it exited the Top 10, still stands a chance to enter the most popular list—provided it can secure an additional 10 million views before mid-February.

Non-English Film Success

In a notable development, Society of the Snow debuted on the Non-English films most popular list with a staggering over 50 million views in just 11 days. This feat pushed it to the tenth place, dislodging Below Zero and leaving ample room for further ascension in the rankings.